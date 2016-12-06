Market News

Traders are looking for a quick pop in Skyworks Solutions this week.



OptionMonster's market scanner shows that about 4,900 Weekly 76 calls expiring this Friday were purchased for $0.65 to $1 today. This represents fresh buying, as volume was more than 14 times the open interest in the strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



SWKS is up 1.23 percent to $75.74 in morning trading but is down 3 percent in the last week. The iPhone-chip supplier is expected to announce quarterly results after the close on Jan. 26.



Overall option volume is about average in SWKS, but calls outnumber puts by a bullish 17-to-1 ratio.