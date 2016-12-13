Market News

Money continues its recent rotation into technology names, and today traders are looking for upside in IBM this week.



The computing icon had lagged other names in the sector for much of the year, but today our systems show bullish option activity in two strikes:



6,000 December 172.50 were purchased for $0.10 to $0.41 against open interest of 142 contracts.

3,400 December 170 calls were bought for $0.18 to $1.11 against open interest of 1,619 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



IBM is up 1.82 percent to $168.51 in afternoon trading and has risen 6 percent in the last three months. The computing icon reported bearish results on Oct. 17 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Jan. 19.



Overall option volume in the name is twice its daily average today.