Market News

A large trade is betting on limited gains in the iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund.
Our scanners detected the purchase of 8,600 April 57 calls for $2.25 and the sale of 8,600 April 59 calls for $1.29 yesterday. Volume was far above open interest in both strikes, showing that these are new positions.
This vertical spread is looking for EWY to rally above $57 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $59. (See our Education section)
EWY rose 0.69 percent to $57.08 yesterday and is up 4 percent in the last week. Overall option volume in the fund was 8 times greater than average yesterday, with calls outnumbering puts by a bullish 10-to-1 ratio.
S. Korea fund draws bullish spread
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
A large trade is betting on limited gains in the iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund.