Market News

Blackstone is seeing bearish option activity ahead of its earnings report next week.



Our systems detected the purchase of 5,000 January 30 puts in one print for $0.31 on Friday. This is clearly a new position, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 3,095 contracts.



Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)



BX fell 0.36 percent to $30.09 on Friday but is up 25 percent in the last three months. The private-equity firm is scheduled to announce quarterly results before the market opens Jan. 26.



Overall option volume was about average in BX on Friday.