Market News

Blackstone is seeing bearish option activity ahead of its earnings report next week.
Our systems detected the purchase of 5,000 January 30 puts in one print for $0.31 on Friday. This is clearly a new position, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 3,095 contracts.
Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)
BX fell 0.36 percent to $30.09 on Friday but is up 25 percent in the last three months. The private-equity firm is scheduled to announce quarterly results before the market opens Jan. 26.
Overall option volume was about average in BX on Friday.
Puts target Blackstone before results
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
Blackstone is seeing bearish option activity ahead of its earnings report next week.