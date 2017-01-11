Market News

A trader is extending a downside position in Kite Pharma.



Our scanners show that 2,100 January 45 puts sold for $0.30 while 2,054 February 50 puts were purchased for $3.40 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bearish position was rolled forward by a month to a higher strike that is closer to the money.



Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)



KITE fell 1 percent to $51.99 yesterday but is up 16 percent in the last week. The biopharmaceutical company is expected to report earnings before the market opens on Feb. 28.