Market News

A trader is extending a downside position in Kite Pharma.
Our scanners show that 2,100 January 45 puts sold for $0.30 while 2,054 February 50 puts were purchased for $3.40 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bearish position was rolled forward by a month to a higher strike that is closer to the money.
Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)
KITE fell 1 percent to $51.99 yesterday but is up 16 percent in the last week. The biopharmaceutical company is expected to report earnings before the market opens on Feb. 28.
Puts showing caution in Kite Pharma
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
