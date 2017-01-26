Market News

January 26, 2017  Thu 7:16 AM CT

Puts see possible pullback in Sprint

OptionMonster Staff | 

S

A large trader apparently believes that Sprint may cool off after its sharp rally in recent months.

Our systems detected the purchase of 7,800 June 8 puts for $0.60 at the same time yesterday. Volume was well above the strike's open interest of 2,821 contracts, showing that this is fresh buying.

Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)

S fell 0 percent to $9.19 yesterday and is up 40 percent in the last three months. The wireless carrier is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens on Jan. 31.

Overall option volume was about average in the name yesterday, but puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 3-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
