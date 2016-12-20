Market News

RSS Feed

December 20, 2016  Tue 8:07 AM CT

Put volume mounts in Cabot Oil & Gas

OptionMonster Staff | 

COG

Traders are rolling bearish bets in Cabot Oil & Gas after the company hit resistance at an old support level.

OptionMonster's monitoring systems detected the purchase of 12,000 April 22 puts for $2.10 and the sale of an equal number of January 24 puts for $2.36. Volume was below open interest in the 24s, which suggests an existing downside position was rolled lower in strike and forward in time.

Puts fix the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money to the downside. (See our Education section.) Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop.

COG rose 0.23 percent to $21.84 yesterday. It's fallen sharply since stalling earlier this month at $24, a level where it bounced in August and September. Some chart watchers may consider that kind of price action as bearish.

Overall option volume was 6 times greater than average. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 7-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: The Covered Call

by Todd Rich, December 7, 2016

This week we are continuing the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

More education articles »