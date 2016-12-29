Market News

GoPro has seen its share price cut in half this year, but traders apparently believe that further declines will be limited in the first half of 2017.
Our systems show that 6,800 July 9 puts were sold mostly for $2.06 to $2.19 yesterday against open interest of 215 contracts. Around the same time, 2,200 February 8 puts were sold in one print for $0.62 against open interest of 729 contracts. These are new positions, as volume was well above open interest in both strikes.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)
GPRO fell 1.54 percent to $8.95 yesterday and is down 46 percent in the last three months. The last quarterly report on Nov. 3 was bearish. The next quarterly report is estimated for after the close on Feb. 2.
Overall option volume was about average in GPRO.
Put sellers see end to decline in GoPro
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]