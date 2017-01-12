Market News

A large trader apparently believes that Ford Motor will hold its ground for the next three months.



Our monitoring programs show that 3,900 April 12 puts were sold in one print for $0.46 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume was well above the strike's open interest of 1,285 contracts.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



F fell 1.4 percent to $12.67 yesterday but is up 6 percent in the last three months. The auto maker, which reported bearish results on Oct. 27, is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Jan. 26.



Overall option volume was about average in the name yesterday.