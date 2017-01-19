Market News

Goldcorp has surged in recent months, and one trader apparently believes that it is on solid ground.
Our systems detected the sale of 2,000 July 15 puts in one print for $1.54 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 1,542 contracts.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)
GG rose 1.06 percent to $15.31 yesterday and is up 22 percent in the last month. The precious-metals miner is scheduled to release quarterly results after the close on Feb. 15.
Overall option volume was about average in GG yesterday.
Put sale sees Goldcorp holding gains
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
