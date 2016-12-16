Market News

Oracle has dropped after weak quartelry results last night, but traders are betting that further declines will be limited.



Our monitoring programs show that 2,500 Weekly 37.50 puts expiring on Jan. 27 were sold in one print for $0.39 today. This is clearly a new position, as open interest in the strike was just 30 contracts before the trade occurred.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



ORCL is down 4.5 percent to $39.02 in morning trading after revenues fell short of expectations after yesterday's close, but the database and cloud-computing company is still up 5 percent in the last three months. The next earnings report is scheduled for release after the close on Dec. 15.



Overall option volume was about average in ORCL so far today.