Market News

Traders are looking for Privatebancorp to rally after investors vote this week on its acquisition earlier this year.



The Chicago-based bank agreed to be purchased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in June. Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the sale on Thursday.



OptionMonster's monitoring program detected the purchase of 2,500 December 50 calls for $0.50 to $0.60 on Friday. Volume was more than 62 times the open interest in the strike, showing that these are new positions.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



PVTB rose 3.18 percent to $49.51 on Friday and is up 9 percent in the last month. The company's next quarterly report is estimated for pre-market hours on Jan. 19.



Overall option volume was 864 times greater than average in PVTB on Friday.