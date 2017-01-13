Market News

Traders are betting that PPG Industries will show gains in coming weeks.



Our tracking program detected the purchase of more than 3,400 February 100 calls for $1.15 to $1.26 today. Volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 1,747 contracts, indicating that new positions were established.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



PPG is down 0.51 percent to $96.38 in afternoon trading but is up 5 percent in the last three months. The industrial-coatings company, which reported mixed quarterly results on Oct. 20, is scheduled to announce its next earnings numbers before the market opens next Thursday.



Overall option volume in the name is 9 times greater than average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 19-to-1 ratio.