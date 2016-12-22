Market News

Traders see more upside in U.S. Silica, which has been exploding higher all year.



OptionMonster's tracking program detected the purchase of 8,400 February 55 calls for $3.10 to $3.50. There was no open interest at the strike before the trade appeared, an indication new money was put to work.



Calls fix the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. (See our Education section.) Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



SLCA rose 3.35 percent to $55.54 yesterday and has more than tripled since February. The provider of fracking sand for energy producers bounced at $50 last week, finding support at an old high from October.



Overall option volume was 7 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 22-to-1 ratio.