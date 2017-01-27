Market News

Momentum bull follows Kate Spade

KATE

Kate Spade has surged in the last month, and a large trade is looking for more upside potential through mid-April.

Our systems show that 15,000 April 17 calls were sold for $2.82 and $2.83 while 15,000 April 19 calls were purchased for $1.80 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the lower contracts, indicating that the investor is taking some profits and rolling a bullish position to a higher strike.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

KATE rose 0.21 percent to $18.67 yesterday and is up 33 percent in the last month. The handbag retailer is expected to report earnings before the market opens on March 1.

Overall option volume was 6 times greater than average in the name yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 205-to-1 ratio.

