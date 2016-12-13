Market News

Option traders are showing continued confidence in Melco Crown Entertainment.



Casinos pulled back sharply last week on fears of curbs on ATM withdrawals in Macau, but they stocks rebounded when those concerns were later deemed overblown. Then yesterday our systems detected two separate trades in MPEL yesterday that are bullish in the near and the long term:



5,500 December 18 calls were purchased mostly for $0.10 against open itnerest of 754 contracts.

5,000 January 2018 15 puts sold in one print for $2.25 against open interest of 2,717 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



MPEL fell 1.35 percent to $16.80 yesterday and is down 9 percent in the last week. The casino operator's last quarterly report on Nov. 3 was bearish, and its next earnings results are expected in pre-market hours on Feb. 16.



Overall option volume in the name was 5 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a narrow margin.