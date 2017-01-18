Market News

McDonald's is attracting a large upside trade ahead of quarterly results next week.
Our market scanners shows that 5,052 March 125 calls were purchased in one print for $1.78 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 4,599 contracts.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
MCD rose 1.03 percent to $122.75 yesterday and is up 5 percent in the last three months. The fast-food giant is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens next Monday, Jan. 23.
Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday.
McDonald's draws calls before report
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
