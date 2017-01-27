Market News

Long-term put buyer targets Kohl's

KSS

Kohl's has dropped sharply in the last month, and a large trade is positioning for more potential declines.

Our scanners detected the purchase of 3,000 January 2018 30 puts for $2.35 at the same second yesterday. Open interest in the strike was just 236 contracts before the trade appeared, showing that it is a new position.

Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)

KSS rose 0.05 percent to $40.25 yesterday but is down 19 percent in the last month. The department-store operator is scheduled to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 23.

Overall option volume was about average in KSS yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 4-to-1 ratio.

