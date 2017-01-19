Market News

A late-afternoon trade yesterday is betting on gains in Oracle by early 2018.
Our systems show that 8,000 January 2018 45 calls were purchased for $1.16 to $1.18 less than 40 minutes before the closing bell. This represents fresh buying, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 2,166 contracts.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
ORCL rose 0.23 percent to $39.19 yesterday but is down 4 percent in the last month. The database and cloud-software company is expected to report its next quarterly results after the close on March 15.
Overall option volume was about average in ORCL yesterday.
Long-term position is bullish on Oracle
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
A late-afternoon trade yesterday is betting on gains in Oracle by early 2018.