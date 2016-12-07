Market News

Two large option trades yesterday showed confidence in Chinese equities through early 2018.



Companies based in China were among the strongest foreign performers in the summer but pulled back with the rising dollar and fell again after Donald Trump was elected president. But the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Fund bounced last month and is now trying to break back above its 50-day moving average.



Some key Chinese stocks drew bullish option activity last week, and yesterday FXI saw two trades yesterday that showed further confidence in the country:



14,000 January 2018 39 calls were purchased for $2.48 against open interest of 11,322 contracts.

10,000 June 33 puts were sold for $1.09 against open interest of 3,860 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



FXI ended yesterday unchaged at $37.26 but is down 4 percent in the last three months. Overall option volume in the fund was twice its daily average.