Market News

A large trade is looking for gains in Southwestern Energy by early 2018.
Our tracking systems detected the purchase of 11,878 January 2018 12 calls in one print for $1.30 yesterday. The volume is nearly double the strike's open interest, showing that this is a new position.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
SWN fell 2.34 percent to $9.19 yesterday and is down 25 percent in the last three months. The natural-gas and oil company is expected to report earnings after the close on Feb. 23.
Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.
Long-term bet in Southwestern Energy
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
