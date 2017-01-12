Market News

RSS Feed

January 12, 2017  Thu 6:45 AM CT

Last-minute call sellers target Ocwen

OptionMonster Staff | 

OCN

Ocwen Financial has soared in recent months, but traders apparently believe that further gains will be limited in the next year.

Our scanners show that 10,195 January 2018 7 calls were sold for $1.05 in the last 8 minutes of yesterday's session. This is clearly new positioning, as open interest in the strike was only 235 contracts before day began.

Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that upside will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)

OCN rose 1.04 percent to $5.81 yesterday and is up 58 percent in the last three months. The mortgage-servicing firm is expected to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 28.

Overall option volume in OCN was 5 times greater than average yesterday.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

Education & Strategy

Four-Part Edition: Cash-Secured Puts, Covered Calls, Stock Replacement Calls, and Protective Puts

by Todd Rich, December 28, 2016

We are finishing this year's editions of Advantage Point Newsletters with a "best of" review of the simple options strategies that should be the basic foundation for any investor.

More education articles »