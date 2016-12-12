Market News

Traders were snapping up calls in Activision Blizzard just before the closing bell on Friday.



Our tracking programs detected the purchase of 15,400 January 42 calls for $0.15 to $0.30 in the last 8 minutes of the session. Volume was more than 7 times open interest at the strike, showing that this is fresh buying.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



ATVI fell 1.62 percent to $36.79 on Friday and is down 12 percent in the last three months. The game developer reported mixed results on Nov. 3 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Feb. 9.



Overall option volume was about average in ATVI on Friday.