Market News

General Electric fell after quarterly results last week, but a huge trade is betting on a rebound.



Our systems detected the purchase of 64,800 April 32 calls in one print for $0.19 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume was well above the strike's open interest of 12,991 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



GE rose 0.84 percent to $30.00 yesterday but is down 8 percent in the last month. The industrial giant, which gapped down from above $31 last Friday morning after revenues missed estimates, is scheduled to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on April 21.



Overall option volume in GE was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 9-to-1 ratio.