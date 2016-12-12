Market News

A large trader is extending a bullish position in Encana apparently for the second time in less than a month.



Our tracking systems show that 16,500 December 13 calls were sold for $0.25 and $0.30 while 16,500 January 14 calls were purchased for $0.40 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the December contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by a month to a higher strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



This appears to be the continuation of a December 11/13 call roll that was cited Nov. 18 on our InsideOption Pro subscription service



ECA rose 0.55 percent to $12.88 on Friday and is up 25 percent in the last three months. The oil and natural-gas producer reported bullish results on Nov. 3 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Feb. 23.



Overall option volume was 5 times greater than average in ECA on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 96-to-1 ratio.