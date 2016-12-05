Market News

Oil stocks surged last week with news that OPEC had agreed on production cuts, and heavy option volume on Friday indicates that traders are looking for the rally to continue.



Our systems detected unusual activity in large trades in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Fund:



4,750 March 42 calls were sold mostly for $2.99 while 4,000 March 47 calls were bought in one print for $1.12. Volume was below open interest in the lower contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled to a higher strike.

26,632 Weekly 41 puts expiring on Dec. 30 were sold in one print for $1.07. At the same time, 18,700 Weekly 40 puts in the same expiration were sold in one block for $0.74. Volume was far above open interest in both strikes, showing that they are new positions.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)



XOP rose 0.02 percent to $41.93 on Friday and is up 19 percent in the last month. The fund's top five holdings are Whiting Petroleum, California Resources Corporation, Oasis Petroleum, Western Refining, and Anadarko Petroleum.



In addition, oilfield-service provider Baker Hughes saw 3,000 January 67.50 calls bought mostly for $1 against open interest of 488 contracts on Friday. BHI gained 2.03 percent to close at $65.30 and is up 20 percent in the last month.