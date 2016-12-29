Market News

A large investor is adjusting a position that is looking for Alcoa to rally in coming months.
Our monitoring program detected the sale of 10,000 February 35 calls for $0.45 below open interest of 10,886 contracts and the purchase of 10,000 February 32 calls for $1.20 against open interest of 240 contracts yesterday. Because volume in the lower contracts was below open interest, this indicates that a bullish position was rolled to a lower strike that is closer to the money with higher beta.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
AA fell 0.74 percent to $29.43 yesterday and is down 6 percent in the last month. The next quarterly report is estimated for after the close on Jan. 31.
Overall option volume was 11 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 92-to-1 ratio.
Large investor keeps rolling with Alcoa
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]