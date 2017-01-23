Market News

January 23, 2017  Mon 6:14 AM CT

Kroger receives vote of confidence

OptionMonster Staff 

KR

A large trader apparently believes that downside potential is limited in Kroger.

Our systems detected the sale of 3,000 March 32 puts for $0.55 and $0.60 at the same second on Friday. Open interest in the strike was a mere 14 contracts before the trade occurred, showing that it is a new position.

Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)

KR fell 0.5 percent to $34.09 on Friday but is up 12 percent in the last three months. The supermarket chain is scheduled to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on March 2.

Overall option volume in KR was twice its daily average on Friday.

