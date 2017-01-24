Market News

Traders sold puts in Kroger yesterday for the second session in a row.
Our monitoring systems detected the sale of 2,500 March 31 puts in one print for $0.40 and $0.45 at the same second yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as open interest was just 28 contracts before the trade appeared, and follows March 32 put selling last Friday.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)
KR fell 1.64 percent to $33.53 yesterday but is up 10 percent in the last three months. The grocery chain's next quarterly report is scheduled for pre-market hours on March 2.
Overall option volume was about average in KR yesterday.
Kroger draws another show of support
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
