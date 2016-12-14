Market News

Short-term traders are looking for a quick pop in KeyCorp by the end of this week.



The bullish option activity is occurring before this afternoon's announcement by the Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates for the first time in a year. Higher rates are positive for banks, as they can charge more interest for loans.



More than 15,000 December 18 calls were purchased for $0.21 to $0.38 today, according to our scanning systems. Volume was well above the strike's open interest of 2,924 contracts, showing that this is fresh buying.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



KEY is up 0.58 percent to $18.18 in afternoon trading and has gained 48 percent in the last three months. The company reported bullish results on Oct. 25 and is scheduled to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Jan. 19.