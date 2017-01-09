Market News

Short-term traders are looking for the bullish momentum to continue this week in the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Fund.



Our tracking program shows that 10,000 Weekly 7 calls expiring this Friday were sold for $1.50 and $1.53 while 10,000 Weekly 9 calls in the same expiration were purchased for $0.50 and $0.53 today. Volume was below open interest in the lower contracts, indicating that the trader is taking some profits off the table and rolling a bullish position to a higher strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



JNUG is up 12.29 to $8.50 in afternoon trading and has rallied 56 percent off its recent low of $3.77 on Dec. 20. The fund is designed to reflect 300 percent of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index.