Market News

A large trade is positioning for potential declines in Patterson-UTI Energy.
Our monitoring program shows that 5,500 January 29 puts were sold for $1.10 while 5,500 February 30 puts were purchased for $2.77 and $2.78 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bearish position was rolled one month later to higher strike.
Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)
PTEN rose 1.34 percent to $27.90 yesterday and is up 12 percent in the last three months. The oil and natural-gas contract driller is scheduled to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 9.
Overall option volume was 10 times greater than averag in the name yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 39-to-1 ratio.
Is Patterson-UTI ready for pullback?
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
