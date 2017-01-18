Market News

January 18, 2017  Wed 6:45 AM CT

Is Patterson-UTI ready for pullback?

OptionMonster Staff 

PTEN

A large trade is positioning for potential declines in Patterson-UTI Energy.

Our monitoring program shows that 5,500 January 29 puts were sold for $1.10 while 5,500 February 30 puts were purchased for $2.77 and $2.78 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bearish position was rolled one month later to higher strike.

Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)

PTEN rose 1.34 percent to $27.90 yesterday and is up 12 percent in the last three months. The oil and natural-gas contract driller is scheduled to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 9.

Overall option volume was 10 times greater than averag in the name yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 39-to-1 ratio.

