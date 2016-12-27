Market News

The bears are targeting iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund.



OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 13,500 February 33.50 puts were purchased for $0.76. Volume was more than 7 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work.



Puts fix the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money to the downside. (See our Education section.) Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop.



EEM rose 0.59 percent to $34.28 on Friday but is down 9 percent in the last three months.



Overall option volume was about average in EEM. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 4-to-1 ratio.