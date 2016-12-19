Market News

CarMax traders think a drop may be coming.
OptionMonster's market scanner shows that 2,000 January 62.50 puts were purchased for $3.00 to $3.05. Volume surpassed open interest of 453 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.
Puts fix the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money to the downside. (See our Education section.) Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop.
KMX rose 0.37 percent to $62.38 in afternoon trading and is up 11 percent in the last month. The last quarterly report on Sept. 21 was bearish. The next set of numbers are scheduled for pre-market hours on Dec. 20.
Overall option volume was about average in KMX.
Is CarMax headed lower?
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]