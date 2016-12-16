Market News

Financials have been surging for months, and much of the focus has been on banks. But yesterday traders were piling into another group in the sector, insurers.



Like lenders, insurance companies benefit from higher rates that they can charge customers. Our systems detected upside option activity in two key names in the industry:



Prudential: 6,000 March 115 calls were purchased for $2.65 to $2.80 against open interest of 34 contracts.

6,000 March 115 calls were purchased for $2.65 to $2.80 against open interest of 34 contracts. MetLife: 5,000 December 58 calls were bought for $0.18 to $0.47 against open interest of 291 contracts, and 3,100 December 59 calls were purchased for $0.12 to $0.27 against open interest of 546.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



PRU rose 2.97% to $107.08 yesterday and is up 29% in the last three months. The firm announced bullish quarterly results on Nov. 2 and is scheduled to release its next earnings numbers after the close on Feb. 8. Overall option volume was twice its daily average, and calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 7-to-1 ratio.



MET rose 1.58% to $57.28 yesterday and is up 27% in the last three months. The company also reported bullish results on Nov. 2, and its next earnings results are expected to come out after the close on Feb. 1. Overall option volume was 3 times greater than average, and calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.