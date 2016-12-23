Market News

Someone is looking for stability in Tableau Software, which has been knifing lower for more than a year.



OptionMonster's monitoring systems detected the sale of 2,300 February 35 puts for $0.90. Volume was more than 91 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)



DATA rose 0.31 percent to $41.80 in afternoon trading, and has steadily crumbled from a peak over $130 in July 2015. Earnings have mostly been poor, and the next set of numbers are estimated for after the close on Feb. 2.



Overall option volume was twice the daily average.