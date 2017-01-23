Market News

Investors are extending bullish trades in Cemex.
Our systems detected the sale of 11,700 January 80 calls in two prints for $0.90 and the purchase of 11,700 February 80 calls for $1 and $1.01 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expired last week, indicating that bullish positions were rolled forward by a month.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
CX rose 6.51 percent to $8.84 on Friday and is up 6 percent in the last week. The Mexican cement maker's next quarterly report is scheduled for pre-market hours on Feb. 9.
Overall option volume in CX was 8 times greater than average on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 5-to-1 ratio.
Investors buy time for Cemex rally
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
