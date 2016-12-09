Market News

Oil producers continue to rally with the price of crude today, and one investor is positioning for more potential gains in EP Energy.



The Houston-based oil and natural-gas producer has seen its share price nearly double just in the last month as the sector has risen on news that OPEC nations have agreed to cut production. EPE rarely sees unusual option activity, but our systems detected the following bullish call roll today:



3,000 January 6 calls for $1.10 below open interest of 3,688 contracts.

3,000 January 8 calls were purchased for $0.40 against open interest of 143 contracts.



Because volume is below open interest in the lower contracts, this indicates that the trader is taking some profits while rolling a bullish position to a higher strike. Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



EPE is up 4.9 percent to $6.64 in morning trading and has rocketed 82 percent in the last month. The land driller is expected to report earnings after the close on Feb. 15.



Overall option volume in the name is 17 times greater than average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 87-to-1 ratio.