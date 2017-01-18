Market News

RSS Feed

January 18, 2017  Wed 7:16 AM CT

Investor looks for pop in Coca-Cola

OptionMonster Staff | 

KO

At least one trader is betting that Coca-Cola will rally by the spring.

Our systems detected the purchase of 2,000 March 41 calls in one print for $1.04 yesterday. Open interest in the strike was only 982 contracts before the trade appeared, showing that it is a new position.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

KO rose 0.83 percent to $41.22 yesterday but is down 2 percent in the last three months. The beverage giant is scheduled to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Feb. 9.

Overall option volume in KO was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 3-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

Education & Strategy

From the AP Archives: If It's Not There...

by Todd Rich, January 4, 2017

I have talked at great length about the fact that as an individual investor, you do not have to be in the market at all times.

More education articles »