Market News

At least one trader is betting that Coca-Cola will rally by the spring.
Our systems detected the purchase of 2,000 March 41 calls in one print for $1.04 yesterday. Open interest in the strike was only 982 contracts before the trade appeared, showing that it is a new position.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
KO rose 0.83 percent to $41.22 yesterday but is down 2 percent in the last three months. The beverage giant is scheduled to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Feb. 9.
Overall option volume in KO was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 3-to-1 ratio.
Investor looks for pop in Coca-Cola
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
