Market News

January 26, 2017  Thu 8:02 AM CT

Investor increases bet on Golar LNG

A large trader is extending a bullish position on Golar LNG.

Our systems scanner show that 2,500 March 25 calls were sold for $3.60 while 3,750 June 30 calls were purchased for $2.30 and $2.35 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the March contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by three months to a higher strike and increased in size.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

GLNG rose 2.6 percent to $27.63 yesterday and is up 13 percent in the last month. The liquid natural-gas company is expected to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Feb. 28.

Overall option volume in GLNG was 4 times greater than average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.

