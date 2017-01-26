Market News

January 26, 2017  Thu 8:22 AM CT

Investor doubles down on Salesforce

CRM

A large trader is increasing an upside position in Salesforce.com.

Our scanners show that 10,000 March 80 calls were sold for $2.67 while 20,000 May 90 calls were purchased for $1.32 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the March contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by two months and doubled in size.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

CRM rose 1.76 percent to $78.47 yesterday and is up 10 percent in the last month. The cloud-software company is expected to report earnings after the close on March 2.

Overall option volume was 3 times greater than average in the name yesterday.

From the AP Archives: The Power of the Roll

by Todd Rich, January 11, 2017

Rolling allows you to do several VERY important things that you just can't do with any other product.

