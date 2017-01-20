Market News

A large investor is extending an upside trade in Avon Products.
Our scanners show that 5,000 January 5.50 calls were sold for $0.10 while 5,000 Weekly 5.50 calls expiring on Feb. 24 were purchased for $0.55 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expire at the end of today's session, indicating that a bullish position is rolled forward by four weeks for $0.45.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
AVP fell 3.55 percent to $5.44 yesterday and is down 9 percent in the last three months. The last quarterly report on Nov. 3 was mixed. The next quarterly report is estimated for pre-market hours on Feb. 9. The cosmetics icon is down 9 percent in the last three months but has bounced 6 percent in the last week.
Overall option volume was 8 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 70-to-1 ratio.
Investor buys more time for Avon rally
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]