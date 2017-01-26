Market News

A large trader apparently believes that further gains will be limited in Regions Financial, which has surged in recent months.



Our scanners detected the sale of 35,196 May 16 calls in one print for $0.33 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume was far above the strike's open interest of 2,162 contracts.



Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)



RF rose 2.67 percent to $14.62 yesterday and is up 34 percent in the last three months. The regional bank is expected to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on April 21.



Overall option volume was 5 times greater than average yesterday.