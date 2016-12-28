Market News

Several energy names are drawing upside option activity ahead of production cuts by OPEC, which are scheduled to begin this weekend.



The sector has rallied since the cartel announced last month that member nations would agree to reduce their output starting Sunday. Although some analysts have expressed skepticism that the pact will be enforced, our systems detected bullish option trades yesterday in integrated giant Chevron, oil producer Encana, driller Marathon Oil, and energy-infrastructure company Summit Midstream Partners:



MRO: 2,600 13January 18.50 calls were bought for $0.40 to $0.43 against open interest of 1,574 contracts.

4,000 January 2018 85 puts were sold in one print for $2.22 against open interest of 2,327 contracts.

4,000 January 11 puts were sold for $0.15 against open interest of 872 contracts.

3,947 January 22.50 short puts were closed for $0.10 below open interest of 3,957 contracts and rolled to 3,947 January 25 puts sold for $0.60 against open interest of 9.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



MRO rose 0.44 percent to $18.14 yesterday and is up 25 percent in the last three months. CVX fell 0.17 percent to $118.22 but is up 20 percent in the last three months. ECA rose 0.22 to $12.14 and is up 31 percent in the last three months. SMLP fell 1.19 percent to $24.90 yesterday but is up 9 percent in the last three months.