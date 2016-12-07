Market News

December 7, 2016  Wed 12:43 PM CT

How these bulls are playing housing

OptionMonster Staff | 

XHB

Homebuilders have been coming back to life, and traders betting on gains in three related names.

Housing-related stocks have been rallying recently as industry data has improved and consumers look to lock in historically low mortgages with the prospects of a rate increase looming this month from the Federal Reserve. Today we see bullish option activity in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders Fund, cabinet maker Masco, and lumber company Weyerhaeuser:
 

  • XHB: 2,400 June 37 calls for $0.98 and the sale of 2,400 June 33 puts for $1.32, with volume well above open interest.
  • MAS: 4,000 December 30 calls were sold for $1.40 below open interest and rolled to 4,000 February 32 calls bought for $1.25.
  • WY: 2,250 January 34 calls were bought at the same second for $0.41 and $0.42 against open interest of 903 contracts.


Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.

Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)

XHB has risen 10 percent in the last month and up 1.86 percent to $35.01 today. MAS has gained 5 percent in the last month and is up 1.6 percent to $321.74 today. WY has rallied 11 percent in the last month and is up 2.67 percent to $32.71 today.

Homebuilders were among the top groups on our proprietary ResearchLab market scanner yesterday, as shown in the screen shot below:

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: The Covered Call

by Todd Rich, December 7, 2016

This week we are continuing the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

