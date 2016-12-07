Market News

Homebuilders have been coming back to life, and traders betting on gains in three related names.



Housing-related stocks have been rallying recently as industry data has improved and consumers look to lock in historically low mortgages with the prospects of a rate increase looming this month from the Federal Reserve. Today we see bullish option activity in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders Fund, cabinet maker Masco, and lumber company Weyerhaeuser:



XHB: 2,400 June 37 calls for $0.98 and the sale of 2,400 June 33 puts for $1.32, with volume well above open interest.

2,400 June 37 calls for $0.98 and the sale of 2,400 June 33 puts for $1.32, with volume well above open interest. MAS: 4,000 December 30 calls were sold for $1.40 below open interest and rolled to 4,000 February 32 calls bought for $1.25.

4,000 December 30 calls were sold for $1.40 below open interest and rolled to 4,000 February 32 calls bought for $1.25. WY: 2,250 January 34 calls were bought at the same second for $0.41 and $0.42 against open interest of 903 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)

XHB has risen 10 percent in the last month and up 1.86 percent to $35.01 today. MAS has gained 5 percent in the last month and is up 1.6 percent to $321.74 today. WY has rallied 11 percent in the last month and is up 2.67 percent to $32.71 today.



Homebuilders were among the top groups on our proprietary ResearchLab market scanner yesterday, as shown in the screen shot below:



