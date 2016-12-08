Market News

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund drew upside option activity yesterday for the second time in a week.



The Nikkei index broke out after the U.S. presidential election and has been ripping higher since. At the same time, investors have been abandoning the traditional safe haven of the Japanese yen, a trend that is typically bullish for stocks as investors reallocate their capital into riskier assets such as equities.



Our systems detected a bullish February 51/54 call spread in DXJ on Nov. 30, and yesterday the following trade crossed our screens:



16,370 January 49 calls were sold for $1.41 below open interest of 33,444 contracts,

16,370 January 51 calls were bought for $0.61 against open interest of 5,623.



Because volume was under open interest in the lower contracts, this indicates that the investor is taking some profits by closing the January 49s and rolling the bullish position to the January 51s. Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



DXJ rose 1.31 percent to $50.01 yesterday and is up 14 percent in the last three months.



Overall option volume in the fund was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 38-to-1 ratio.