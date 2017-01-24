Market News

An investor is extending an upside position on Leaf Group.
Our scanners show that 2,779 May 6 calls were sold for $1.20 while 779 August 6 calls were purchased for $1.55 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the May contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by three months for $0.35.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
LFGR closed unchanged yesterday at $6.80. The Internet-platform developer is expected to report earnings after the close on March 1.
Overall option volume was 43 times greater than average in the name yesterday.
How investor is staying bullish on Leaf
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
An investor is extending an upside position on Leaf Group.