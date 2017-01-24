Market News

How investor is staying bullish on Leaf

LFGR

An investor is extending an upside position on Leaf Group.

Our scanners show that 2,779 May 6 calls were sold for $1.20 while 779 August 6 calls were purchased for $1.55 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the May contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by three months for $0.35.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

LFGR closed unchanged yesterday at $6.80. The Internet-platform developer is expected to report earnings after the close on March 1.

Overall option volume was 43 times greater than average in the name yesterday.

