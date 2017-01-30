Market News

At least one trader apparently believes that Ally Financial will rally this year.



Our systems detected the purchase of 2,600 January 2018 22 calls for $1.25 at the same time on Friday. Volume was well above the strike's open interest of 752 contracts, indicating that this is fresh buying.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



ALLY fell 0.5 percent to $19.71 on Friday but is up 3 percent in the last week. The auto loan and insurance company is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens tomorrow.



Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 10-to-1 ratio.