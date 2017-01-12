Market News

An investor is extending a bullish position in Home Depot.



Our scanners show that 2,500 January 140 calls were sold for $0.17 while 2,500 Weekly 140 calls expiring on Jan. 27 were purchased for $0.39 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the regular monthly contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by a week for $0.22.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



HD slipped 0.29 percent to $135.70 yesterday but is up 7 percent in the last three months. The home-improvement retailer reported bullish quarterly numbers on Nov. 15 and scheduled to release its next earnings results before the market opens on Feb. 21.



Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday.