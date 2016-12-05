Market News

Hilton Worldwide is drawing upside option activity for the third straight session as the hotel operator splits into three companies.



Management announced today that it will spin off its Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations subsidiaries. The transition is scheduled for completion by Jan. 7, creating two new companies trading under the respective symbols of "PK" and "HGV."



Since last Dec. 1 our systems have detected the following call buying in HLT:



Today: 5,000 April 27 calls bought for $1.07 to $1.15 against open interest of 115 contracts.

5,000 April 27 calls bought for $1.07 to $1.15 against open interest of 115 contracts. Friday: 4,200 January 26 calls for $0.55 against open interest of 797 contracts,

4,200 January 26 calls for $0.55 against open interest of 797 contracts, Thursday: 9,500 January 25 calls for $1.05 to $1.15 against open interest of 3,155 contracts,



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



HLT rose 2.59 percent to $25.92 in afternoon trading and is up 13 percent in the last month. Shares gapped up at the open and hit a new 52-week high of $26.06 earlier in the day.



Overall option volume was 6 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 17-to-1 ratio.



Hilton's next quarterly results are expected to come out in pre-market hours on Feb. 22.